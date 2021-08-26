You cannot come outside and in curfew but Minnis FNM FAREWELL rallies…?

ANOTHER SUPER-SPREADER EVENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY HUBERT MINNIS! The Emergency Powers means nothing!

BP BREAKING| The Minnis Government, which issued EMERGENCY ORDERS prohibiting GATHERINGS (of no more than five persons) is right now at the Queen Elizabeth SPORTS CENTRE (Carnival Grounds) setting up for a RALLY!

WE lockdown, but these SUPER-SPREADERS are setting up for rally? WELL WHAT IS THIS!

NOW YINNER SEE WHAT WE SAID FROM LAST YEAR – THE EMERGENCY ORDERS WAS ALL ABOUT MAKING SURE THE PLP DON’T MOTORCADE AND RALLY.

WELL WHAT IS THIS?