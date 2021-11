A photo of the 21-year-old Bahamian male, Clement Smith Jr, that was found lying in bed with a gunshot wound to the head in Sidney, Ohio on Saturday.

May he Rest In Peace.

SIDNEY, OHIO| A Bahamian man was shot and killed at his home in Sidney, Ohio on Saturday.

A gunman shot him in the head through the window of the house, Sidney police said.

Clement J. Smith Jr., 21, was found dead lying on a bed in the house in the 2400 block of Apache Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Smith hails from Devils Point, Cat Island.

Police said they believe Smith was targeted and they don’t believe it was a random shooting. No arrests have been made in this murder case.