YOUNG ANDROSIAN MOTHER DIES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC FATALITY IN ABACO ON SUNDAY NIGHT….

Danielle Mackey, 23

ABACO| A young mother of two baby boys from Fresh Creek Andros is dead this mornning after she lost her life in a traffic fatality on the S C Bootle Highway in Abaco on Sunday.

Twenty-three year old Danielle Mackey crashed in a headon collision around 11pm on Sunday evening near the BPL station. When Marsh Harbour police arrived they found a silver Honda Fit driven by a male engulfed in flames.

BP is warning motorists that this is the holiday season and every driver must exercise due care and attention. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive.

