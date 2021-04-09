Young Bahamian sent to jail for failing to comply with PM Minnis COVID protocols!

21-year-old Jasmine Pyfrom

NASSAU| A 21-year-old has been jailed for six months for trying to travel on a fake COVID-19 test result.

Jasmine Pyfrom was headed to Marsh Harbour, Abaco from the Lynden Pindling International Airport on April 7. A mandatory negative PCR test is required for travel.

Although Pyfrom didn’t take a test, she presented a digital result to the COVID-19 ambassador. She was arrested after it was determined to be fraudulent.

Pyfrom told police that her stepdad sent her the fake test. Pyfrom pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document at her arraignment.

Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans imposed concurrent sentences of six months on both counts.

She told Pyfrom that she could have jeopardized the lives of others if she had Covid-19.