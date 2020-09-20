Young Bahamian student in Houston, Texas gunned down outside his apartment and died in hospital…

NASSAU| A Bahamian mother on Grand Bahama tonight is weeping following the murder of her son in Houston, Texas.

BP is learning from our affiliates that Kani “Savage” Rahming was said to be at his apartment in the Houston area with his girlfriend when an object was thrown at his window. After going outside to investigate he was shot. He was able to make it back into his apartment dripping blood and an emergency call was made.

Ambulance did arrive at the scene and the student was taken to hospital where he later died.

Houston police report they have no suspects in custody for the killing and ask anyone in the area having any knowledge of the incident to contact its Homicide Police Division at 713-308-3500.

BP offers our deepest condolences to his mother Karis Rolle Rahming who resides on Grand Bahama Island.

We report yinner decide!