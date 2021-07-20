Young driver on Cat Island rushed to hospital on New Providence following freak accident Sunday…

CAT ISLAND| Bahamas Press is following a bad accident on the roads of Cat Island on Sunday which lead to the hospitalisation of a young man in the capital.

The young driver was airlifted into New Providence after he lost control of his vehicle which flipped and crashed into bushes off the main road.

The 25-year-old suffered broken ribs and head trauma in the incident.

Drivers around the country are being asked to adhere to the strictest road safety protocols. Drive within the speed limits. Drive to arrive alive.

