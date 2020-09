Malik Higgs, 23,

Freeport| We are getting reports of a suicide on Grand Bahama Island last evening.

The victim has been identified as Malik Higgs, 23, of Eight Mile Road.

His body was discovered hanging. Police were called a residence in the Martin Town community in Eight Mile RockĀ on Sunday where the discovery was made. It is unclear if Higgs had any mental issues.

Pray for the family as tough times are ahead.