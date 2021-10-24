Young healthy man drops down dead after medical visit with the doctor last week!

The deceased and wife was scheduled to have their second COVID19 vaccine shot today (Monday 25th)

Anthon Davis

NASSAU| The husband of an Atlantis employee collapsed and died following a second medical visit to the doctor as he made inquiries on his condition.

BP is learning Anthon Davis collapsed and died on Wednesday after experiencing some serious respiratory conditions. He had just received a negative test for COVID and upon leaving the doctor’s office dropped down dead. WELL WHAT IS DIS?

Davis’ wife is employed at the mega report of Atlantis on Paradise Island where we know scores of guests on their room doors are listed with the words “MEDICAL” – yinner must know what that mean!

Boy, all we could tell yinner around here to do is to PROTECT YA SELF! WEAR YA MASK! SANITISE! SOCIALLY DISTANCE AND TAKE THE VACCINE IF YOU MUST!

The deceased and wife both took their first COVID19 shot and was scheduled to take their second shot today (MONDAY). WHAT IS THIS?

We ga report and let yinner decide!