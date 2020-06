NASSAU| A young man found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was caught with some $1,576 worth of crabs.

Antionio Cherubin, 21, was charged for allegedly stealing some black crabs, white crabs and even some dead crabs from a vendor on June 1st..

It is alleged thst, on that date, Cherubin allegedly stole some 24 black crabs and another 198 white crabs. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and a date of October 21 has been set for the hearing date.

