Young man shot dead in latest homicide #70 in Flamingo Gardens on Friday…

NASSAU| Police are investigating the latest homicide that saw a man killed as he walked along the street in Flamingo Gardens Friday night.

Initial reports suggest the man was walking along Montgomery Avenue shortly after 10pm when he was approached by a man, who discharged his weapon in his direction fatally wounding him.

The victim was found on the western side of the street unresponsive and suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots with one visible to the head. He died on the scene.

