Young nurse dies after short battle with an aggressive cancer

RN Nurse Chernad Thompson

NASSAU| Young female staff nurse Chernad Thompson passed away after being admitted to hospital a few days ago. She was in ICU.

She was just recently appointed into the position as the new staff nurse at the hospital. Recently she lost a baby and following that delivery doctors discovered Thompson had an aggressive form of breast cancer which had already spread to her liver.

Now the PHA, who never reported her death, immediately following BP report to the public issued this statement:

“The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) joins the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in requesting that the public respect the privacy of the late Staff Nurse Chernad Thompson and her family during this difficult time.

“Nurse Thompson passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on June 21st, 2021. The Authority has been made aware of a social media post that has been circulated, containing video images of co-workers of Nurse Thompson paying tribute in a Nurses Salute to their fallen colleague.

“The circulation of this post and the capture of its video content are considered a violation of Nurse Thompson and her family’s privacy and a violation of PHA policy regarding photography and video recording in public hospital facilities.

“The Board of Directors, Senior Executives and the entire PHA family joins PMH in offering heartfelt condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of Staff Nurse Chernard Thompson, she will be greatly missed.”

The fallen nurse worked at PMH in Male Surgical 3 and Surgical Area I.

Today we pay our respects and condolences to her family on her sudden passing. She will be missed.

May she rest in peace.