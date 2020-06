Kara Winder

NASSAU| Another life of a young beautiful Bahamian girl was lost on Wednesday evening as she made her way home shortly after 9pm.

Kara Winder lost control of her vehicle on Fox Hill Road and later died following the accident. What really happened is still unknown but her family is heartbroken.

Today we at BP pray for her family and also pray that the God Of All Mercies Grant Her Rest!

