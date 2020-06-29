Yup, we reach – You just didn’t see the Plan!

In the 3 years the COMPETENT AUTHORITY honored himself as THE MOST HONORABLE, we fired 2500 workers from govt services.

We raised VAT by 60%.

We borrowed more than $3 billion with another $1.8 billion being borrowed now but yet we were downgraded by 2 credit rating agencies and blacklisted by the EU.

That has to be some kind of record.

Then we gave Lyford Cay $18 million to feed the slaves. AHHH BOY DID the FNM every gave you a plan? Yup….you are witnessing it! Higher Taxes, Unemployment, and Free Food!