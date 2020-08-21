ZNS cameraman arrested while in uniform today…

FREEPORT| A ZNS cameraman has landed himself in jail today on Grand Bahama and the BCB is attempting to sweep the matter under the rug.

ZNS cameraman, Dominique Nixon, alias Jiggy, is right now sitting in a cell in Freeport after he failed to appear in court after a bench warrant was issued and served on him.

Nixon was arrested while in ZNS uniform. Well, what is this? He is being held for having committed a serious offense.

Senior BCB management has all been tightlipped on the matter and has yet to report the incident to operations on New Providence.

We at BP wonder if Nixon will make news tonight like everyone he films daily. WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!