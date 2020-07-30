ZNS to get New Board and New General Manager as PM orders the removal of them all!

BCB Chairman Mike Smith and Fred Gotlieb

NASSAU| Major shakeup coming within the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas as BP is getting word that the Prime Minister has ordered the removal of the entire board at the BCB.

Additionally, Bahamas Press is learning letters are being drafted to remove the General Manager of the BCB, Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs.

We don’t know if any more heads will roll but we know ZNS has had some serious challenges paying staff for the last few months sending workers in panic. In fact, we understand insurance deductions at the BCB are not being applied to the assigned insurance company.

Sources close to the decision confirmed, “We are getting ready and prepared for a General Election and we must ensure that the right team is carefully positioned in place at ZNS to defend the Party on the national network.”

BP is learning a senior FNM, Kay Forbes Smith, who is moving into the Office of the PM, will take care of the FNM’s RAPID RESPONSE GROUP now operating also in the OPM with directives out of TEXAS. PM Minnis already sees they are all failing him miserably!

We understand former Publisher of the Nassau Guardian Brent Dean could be headed to the BCB as the new General Manager. There is some consideration that a place in the management of BCB could also open for former Press Officer Ace Newbold who lost his job to Erica Wells. This shakeup is interesting indeed! We doubt any of the above could swim much less save a sinking political tanker like the FNM.

Sources also tell us former Chairman of BEC and FNM politician Fred Gotlieb could become the new Chairman of the BCB.

We are watching these developments closely as Minnis organises for his major CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT from the nation.

We report yinner decide!